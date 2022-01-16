Tonga - Volcano eruption and tsunami - Update (DG ECHO, IFRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2022)

On 15 January, the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai located 64km in the north of Tonga erupted during 8 minutes, sending a 18 km ash plume in the sky. The eruptions triggered a tsunami of 80cm, inundating Tongatapu, the main island of Tonga. Experts also estimate that an ash cover of a few millimetres to centimetres may have fallen over the island.

Phone connections and electricity were down following the eruption, but recent reports indicate that the power has now been restored. Communication with the island remains difficult.

There are no reports about injuries or deaths. Priority relief needs are likely in the sectors of shelter, water sanitation and hygiene and health.

A tsunami advisory in Samoa has been cancelled. Tsunamis between 20cm and 1,20m were observed in coastal areas of Japan during the night of Saturday to Sunday.