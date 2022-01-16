Tonga + 1 more

Tonga - Volcano eruption and tsunami - Update (DG ECHO, IFRC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2022)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • On 15 January, the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai located 64km in the north of Tonga erupted during 8 minutes, sending a 18 km ash plume in the sky. The eruptions triggered a tsunami of 80cm, inundating Tongatapu, the main island of Tonga. Experts also estimate that an ash cover of a few millimetres to centimetres may have fallen over the island.

  • Phone connections and electricity were down following the eruption, but recent reports indicate that the power has now been restored. Communication with the island remains difficult.

  • There are no reports about injuries or deaths. Priority relief needs are likely in the sectors of shelter, water sanitation and hygiene and health.

  • A tsunami advisory in Samoa has been cancelled. Tsunamis between 20cm and 1,20m were observed in coastal areas of Japan during the night of Saturday to Sunday.

  • Copernicus Emergency Mapping Service (EMSR558) was activated. DG ECHO is monitoring the situation closely.

Related Content