Tonga - Volcano eruption and tsunami (Tonga Meteorological Services, DG ECHO/JRC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2022)

  • In the afternoon of 15 January at 16:20h local time the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai located in the north of Tonga has started major eruptions sending ash, steam and gas up to 20 kilometres into the air.

  • The eruptions triggered a tsunami measuring up to 1.5m which has hit Tonga's largest island Tongatapu, with tidal waves crossing the shoreline in the capital Nuku'alofa and flooding coastal roads and properties.

  • There are no reports about casualties, but buildings and houses have been damaged.

  • A tsunami warning is in place for Tonga, Samoa, Fiji, parts of New Zealand and Australia. In Fiji and Samoa, people have been evacuated from the low areas.

