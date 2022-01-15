Tonga - Volcano eruption and tsunami (Tonga Meteorological Services, DG ECHO/JRC, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2022)

In the afternoon of 15 January at 16:20h local time the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai located in the north of Tonga has started major eruptions sending ash, steam and gas up to 20 kilometres into the air.

The eruptions triggered a tsunami measuring up to 1.5m which has hit Tonga's largest island Tongatapu, with tidal waves crossing the shoreline in the capital Nuku'alofa and flooding coastal roads and properties.

There are no reports about casualties, but buildings and houses have been damaged.