Tonga – Volcano and Tsunami Response: USAID/BHA Response Summary (January 2022)

On January 14 local time, a series of eruptions began on Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano, located on the uninhabited Hunga Tonga Island approximately 43 miles northwest of Tonga’s capital city of Nuku’alofa, Tongatapu Island, according to the USAID–U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Volcano Disaster Assistance Program (VDAP). On January 15 local time, a second, stronger volcanic eruption triggered tsunami waves as high as 49 feet that reached islands across Tonga, the Government of Tonga (GoT) reports. The eruptions also generated an ash plume reaching up to 60,000 feet high across an area approximately 250 miles wide, producing fast-moving currents of ashfall, hot gas, and rock. The eruptions and subsequent tsunami resulted in three deaths in Tonga, adversely affected 84 percent of Tonga’s population of approximately 100,000 people, and damaged or destroyed an estimated 240 houses and other public infrastructure, according to the Government of Tonga (GoT). As of January 17, an estimated 1 inch of ashfall had covered the major populated islands of Tonga, with 4 to 6 inches of ashfall reported in some areas, according to the GoT and UN.

The eruption and tsunami damaged Tonga’s submarine communications cable, limiting international and domestic communications. However, the GoT confirmed that local providers had restored some voice, SMS messaging, and limited internet services as of January 24, and a ship was in route to Tonga to conduct needed repairs to the submarine cable in the coming weeks.