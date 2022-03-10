Tonga - Volcanic Eruption/Tsunami ETC Situation Report #8 ( 3 – 9 March 2022)

The ETC in the Pacific was activated in 2016 under the structure of the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) to support telecommunications preparedness in the region. The ETC in the Pacific is currently supporting the response to the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha-apai underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami which hit Tonga on 15 January 2022.

Highlights

• Although international communications on the main island of Tongatapu are restored, the domestic section of undersea cable which links Tongatapu to the outer islands of Ha’apai and Vava’u was also severed during the eruption and may take much longer to repair—up to late 2022.

• The ETC in the Pacific and national authorities in Tonga are refocusing coordination efforts to provide emergency telecommunications services for responders and the affected populations on the outer islands of Tonga.

• Two high-capacity satellite connectivity kits sent to Tonga by ETC partner, the Government of Luxembourg, are in country and awaiting release from the quarantine facility. The kits will be installed to provide connectivity with the outer islands.

Situation overview

NASA has confirmed that the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai undersea volcano eruption on 15 January is recorded as the highest plume in satellite records. The eruption produced a tsunami that devastated parts of Tonga. The Government of Tonga remains in a state of emergency since 16 January.

Communities in Tonga will require humanitarian assistance until at least mid-2022. Recent assessments indicate that agriculture, food, livelihood, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance remain priority needs across Tonga, particularly on ‘Eua Island and in the Tongatapu and Ha’apai island groups.

The rapid transmission of COVID-19 continues to prompt widespread restrictions, hindering relief actors’ ability to deliver critical humanitarian assistance. Lockdown restrictions will continue on Tongatapu and Vava’u until 13 March, although some measures are being eased.

All relief items delivered in Tongatapu continue to be held in the government relief supply warehouse for 72 hours before being released.