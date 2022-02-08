Tonga - Volcanic Eruption/Tsunami ETC Situation Report #4 (1 - 7 February 2022)

Highlights

Three satellite phones dispatched by WFP in Fiji have been released from the quarantine warehouse on Tongatapu and have been issued to key government figures in Tonga to facilitate the response.

Two further consignments of equipment to provide emergency connectivity services for responders in Tonga are pending release from the quarantine warehouse on the estimated date of 8 February.

Tonga entered its first-ever lockdown on 3 February after two cases of COVID-19 were detected in Nuku’alofa port. The lockdown is expected to impact on some aspects of the ongoing emergency response.

Situation overview

One of the largest eruptions of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha-apai underwater volcano in the past 30 years occurred on 15 January 2022. The eruption generated tsunami waves rising up to 15 metres, which hit the west coasts of Tongatapu, Ha'apai, and 'Eua Islands.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) in Tonga continues to coordinate relief efforts and collect data to assist with the next stages of response planning.

