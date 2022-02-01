Tonga – Volcanic Eruption/Tsunami ETC Situation Report #3 (Reporting period: 26 – 31 January 2022)

The ETC in the Pacific was activated in 2016 under the structure of the Pacific Humanitarian Team (PHT) to support telecommunications preparedness in the region. The ETC in the Pacific is currently supporting the response to the eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha-apai underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami which hit Tonga on 15 January 2022.

Highlights

• The two national telecommunications providers—Digicel and the Tonga Communications Corporation (TCC)—have taken action to increase their network capacity to support users of the partially restored communications services.

• The damage caused to the Tonga fibreoptic undersea communications cable during the eruption is greater than estimated. Repairs to both the international and domestic communications lines are expected to take longer than originally anticipated.

• Three shipments of communications equipment dispatched by the ETC to support government and responders have been delivered in Tonga and are undergoing a three-day quarantine period in the government relief supply warehouse as part of the ‘contactless’ response.