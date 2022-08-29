Tonga - Volcanic Eruption/Tsunami ETC Situation Report #11: 25 July – 25 August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

·ETC data connectivity services are now operational on the Vava’u and Ha’apai island groups as of 12 August and 20 August respectively, following the deployment of the emergency.lu VSATs by the ETC and Tongan government disaster response teams. The stable and high-speed connectivity services are supporting the government to coordinate the disaster response.

·Six satellite phones have arrived in Tonga, to be installed as part of the planned new HF radio network across six island locations.

·Two capacity building sessions on HF radio and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are planned for delivery in September to support the disaster response in Tonga.