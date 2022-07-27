Tonga - Volcanic Eruption/Tsunami ETC Situation Report #10: 19 May – 24 July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

The NORCAP technical specialist deploying under the ETC reached Fiji on 12 July, where he conducted the required preparation before onward travel to Tonga on 21 July.

The 90-day mission aims to support local ETC coordination, operationalize the Government of Luxembourg (emergency.lu) internet connectivity solutions on the outer islands, prepare to install a HF and VHF radio network across six islands, facilitate Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) coordination, and build the technical capacity of national responders.