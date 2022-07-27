Tonga

Tonga - Volcanic Eruption/Tsunami ETC Situation Report #10: 19 May – 24 July 2022

Situation Report
Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The NORCAP technical specialist deploying under the ETC reached Fiji on 12 July, where he conducted the required preparation before onward travel to Tonga on 21 July.

  • The 90-day mission aims to support local ETC coordination, operationalize the Government of Luxembourg (emergency.lu) internet connectivity solutions on the outer islands, prepare to install a HF and VHF radio network across six islands, facilitate Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) coordination, and build the technical capacity of national responders.

  • As the first mission priority, the ETC technical specialist will conduct site assessments in Vava’u and Ha’apai to operationalize the Government of Luxembourg (emergency.lu) satellite equipment prepositioned in Tonga.

Related Content