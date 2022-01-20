Tonga – Volcanic Eruption/Tsunami ETC Situation Report #1 (Reporting period: 15 – 20 January 2022)

Highlights

• The eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-HungaHa-apai underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami has caused significant damage across the Tongatapu and Ha’apai Islands, impacting more than 80 percent of Tonga’s population.

• The impact on both international and domestic communications has been severe, due to damage inflicted by the eruption on Tonga’s undersea communications cable.

• The ETC Coordinator in the Pacific is liaising with regional actors to support Tonga in re-establishing communications to support the delivery of assistance. Critical communications equipment is being deployed to ensure government and responders have access to communication tools to coordinate the response, and to provide the affected population with means to contact family.