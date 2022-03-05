Tonga - Volcanic Eruptions and Tsunami Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

85,000

Estimated Number of People Affected by the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami

GoT – January 2022

2,390

Estimated Number of People Displaced by the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami

IOM – February 2022

50,000

Estimated Number of People in Need of WASH Support

UN – January 2022

4

Number of Deaths due to the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami

GoT – February 2022