Tonga + 1 more
Tonga - Volcanic Eruptions and Tsunami Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
85,000
Estimated Number of People Affected by the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami
GoT – January 2022
2,390
Estimated Number of People Displaced by the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami
IOM – February 2022
50,000
Estimated Number of People in Need of WASH Support
UN – January 2022
4
Number of Deaths due to the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami
GoT – February 2022
Communities in Tonga will require humanitarian assistance through at least mid-2022, relief actors report. Recent assessments conducted by the World Bank indicate that agriculture, food, livelihood, protection, shelter, and WASH assistance remain priority needs across Tonga.
Rapid transmission of COVID-19 prompts widespread restrictions, hindering relief actors’ ability to deliver critical humanitarian assistance.
USAID/BHA partners CARE and FAO commence agriculture, shelter, and WASH support for affected populations across Tonga, particularly on ‘Eua Island and in the Tongatapu and Ha’apai island groups.