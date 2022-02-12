Tonga + 1 more
Tonga - Volcanic Eruptions and Tsunami Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
84,800
Estimated Number of People Directly Affected by the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami
UN – February 2022
2,390
Estimated Number of People Displaced by the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami
IOM – February 2022
50,000
Estimated Number of People in Need of WASH Support
UN – January 2022
4
Number of Deaths due to the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami
UN – February 2022
On January 16, U.S. Charge d’Affaires Tony Greubel declared a disaster in Tonga due to the effects of the volcanic eruptions and tsunami. In response, USAID/BHA has announced $2.6 million in assistance to support food security and agriculture, health, protection, shelter, and WASH services among the most-affected communities, particularly in Tonga’s ‘Eua, Ha’apai, and Tongatapu island groups.
Nearly one month after the volcanic eruptions and tsunami in Tonga, the GoT and humanitarian partners continue to clear debris, restore basic services, and respond to humanitarian needs across the country.
Ashfall and seawater inundation adversely affects food security, livelihood, and WASH conditions among many populations in Tonga, as displaced individuals and vulnerable groups face increased protection risks, the GoT and humanitarian actors report.