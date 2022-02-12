Tonga - Volcanic Eruptions and Tsunami Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

84,800

Estimated Number of People Directly Affected by the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami

UN – February 2022

2,390

Estimated Number of People Displaced by the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami

IOM – February 2022

50,000

Estimated Number of People in Need of WASH Support

UN – January 2022

4

Number of Deaths due to the Volcanic Eruption and Tsunami

UN – February 2022

On January 16, U.S. Charge d’Affaires Tony Greubel declared a disaster in Tonga due to the effects of the volcanic eruptions and tsunami. In response, USAID/BHA has announced $2.6 million in assistance to support food security and agriculture, health, protection, shelter, and WASH services among the most-affected communities, particularly in Tonga’s ‘Eua, Ha’apai, and Tongatapu island groups.

Nearly one month after the volcanic eruptions and tsunami in Tonga, the GoT and humanitarian partners continue to clear debris, restore basic services, and respond to humanitarian needs across the country.