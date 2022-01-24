Tonga - Volcanic eruption, update (DG ECHO, Government of Tonga, UN OCHA, IFRC, Copernicus EMS)(ECHO Daily Flash of 24 January 2022)

Following the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcanic eruption and the generated tsunami and volcanic ash, the number of fatalities stands at three, while several people have been injured, as reported by the Government of Tonga.

At least 60 people remain displaced on Nomuka Island. Ashfall and a tsunami from the volcanic eruption affected an estimated 84% of the population of Tonga covering the whole of Tonga. Food, water and relief items are being distributed to the affected area. Inter-island communication remains limited.

Following a request for assistance on 18 January 2022, the EU is channelling aid to Tonga in the aftermath of the volcanic eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai and tsunami in the South Pacific. Via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, the EU is coordinating with France the delivery of relief items.

DG ECHO is supporting the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) with an amount of EUR 200,000 humanitarian aid funding.