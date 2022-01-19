Tonga - Volcanic eruption and tsunami, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, UNITED NATIONS, UN OCHA, media, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 19 January 2022)

According to the United Nations, at least three people have died, and many people are still missing, following the huge volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami waves that affected mostly the archipelago of Tonga on 15 January. At least 90 people have been evacuated in evacuation centres located in the Island of Eua, 17 km south-east of Tongatapu, the most affected island where around 50 houses have been destroyed, and 50 damaged. Many other displaced people fled to the homes of friends and family. Damage has been also reported across the islands of Mango and Fonoi. Furthermore, the affected undersea telecommunications cable connecting Tonga to the rest of the world will take at least a month to be repaired.