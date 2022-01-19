Tonga - volcanic eruption and tsunami: Latest update 12.30pm Wednesday 19 January 202

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano near Tonga erupted on 15 January 2022.

The Tongan Red Cross has not yet made a formal request to the Red Cross Movement for assistance with the response, as it is still being assessed as to exactly what is needed. However, we are preparing to respond by readying our specialist Emergency Response Units that have technical expertise in information technology and telecoms, water, shelter, health and other areas. We have had only very brief and disrupted communications with the Red Cross team in Tonga and do not yet have a clear picture of the need.

At present the Tongan government is requesting all international support to Tonga be contactless, as Tonga is currently Covid-19 free. This policy may be reviewed once the scale of the disaster is better understood, however, at this point, aid to Tonga must be either air-dropped or delivered to port without disembarking.

Right now a major focus for New Zealand Red Cross has been appealing for funds for the relief effort, which has been very well supported by individuals and businesses so far both here and internationally.