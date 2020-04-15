Tonga
Tonga: Tropical Cyclone Harold Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 14 April 2020)
Attachments
Tropical Cyclone Harold entered Tongan waters on 9 April 2020. The cyclone impacted Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Ha’apai. There are no reported deaths but a number of houses were damaged and coastal areas were inundated affecting wharves and coastal roads.
0 total people killed or seriously injured
429 houses damaged or destroyed
Wharves and coastal roads received heavy damage in Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Ha’apai
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.