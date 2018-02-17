Tonga - Tropical Cyclone GITA (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2018)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 17 Feb 2018
- On 17 February, a DG ECHO expert arrived in Nuku'alofa city and already met different relief organisations. The DG ECHO expert mission's objective is to assess the extent of needs and potential gaps in the response with an aim of recommending an appropriate humanitarian support to the affected populations in Tonga.