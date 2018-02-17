17 Feb 2018

Tonga - Tropical Cyclone GITA (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 February 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 Feb 2018 View Original
  • On 17 February, a DG ECHO expert arrived in Nuku'alofa city and already met different relief organisations. The DG ECHO expert mission's objective is to assess the extent of needs and potential gaps in the response with an aim of recommending an appropriate humanitarian support to the affected populations in Tonga.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.