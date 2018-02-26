Tonga: Tropical Cyclone Gita (as of 26 Feb 2018)

OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Gita passed through the Kingdom of Tonga just 40 km from the capital city of Nuku’alofa as a Category 4 cyclone, with winds up to 200 km per hour.

Over 78,000 people were affected in Tongatapu and 'Eua islands.

The Government through line ministries and clusters continues to lead the response with support from humanitarian partners.

The number of people in evacuation centers continue to decrease. As of 22 February the number of evacuation centers have decreased from 96 to 46, with 41 evacuation centers in Tongatapu and 5 in Eua.