26 Feb 2018

Tonga: Tropical Cyclone Gita (as of 26 Feb 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 26 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (525.78 KB)

OVERVIEW

Tropical Cyclone Gita passed through the Kingdom of Tonga just 40 km from the capital city of Nuku’alofa as a Category 4 cyclone, with winds up to 200 km per hour.
Over 78,000 people were affected in Tongatapu and 'Eua islands.
The Government through line ministries and clusters continues to lead the response with support from humanitarian partners.
The number of people in evacuation centers continue to decrease. As of 22 February the number of evacuation centers have decreased from 96 to 46, with 41 evacuation centers in Tongatapu and 5 in Eua.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit http://unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.