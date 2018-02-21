21 Feb 2018

Tonga: Tropical Cyclone Gita (as of 21 Feb 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Feb 2018
Tropical Cyclone Gita passed through the Kingdom of Tonga just 40 km from the capital city of Nuku’alofa as a Category 4 cyclone, with winds up to 200 km per hour. Over 78,000 people were affected in Tongatapu and 'Eua islands.

The Government response focuses on providing life-saving services and equipment to rebuild everyone’s lives with dignity. Operational priorities focus on the provision of clean water, vector control, access to health and education, waste management and the restoration of power to allow all evacuated families to return to their homes.

