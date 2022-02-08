Tonga: Snapshot of Population Displacement - As of 07 February 2022

The HHHT Volcanic Eruption and the induced tsunami waves which hit Tonga in the evening of 15 January 2022 resulted in the displacement of about 2,390 people and 465 households based on data collected to date. About 54.41% of affected households are found in Tongatapu, 30.54% in Ha’apai Islands, and 15.05% in ‘Eua. Additional data collection on displacement numbers, needs and locations is ongoing by NEMO (with support from IOM). Further details and updates will be published soon.