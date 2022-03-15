Tonga recovery and resilience building plan requires T$565.8 million

Tonga Prime Minister, Honourable Hu’akavameiliku has confirmed to Tonga’s Development Partners that a total of T$565.8 million (USD$240 million) will be needed to fund the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai Recovery and Resilience Building Plan 2022-2025.

The plan was recently endorsed by Cabinet and is government’s guiding document on the recovery and resilience building plan following the eruption in January. The Hon Hu’akavameiliku made the statement while speaking at the Development Partners’ Forum held at the Cabinet Room here in Nuku’alofa on Tuesday, 8th March.