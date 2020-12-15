Tonga + 1 more
Tonga, Niue - Tropical Cyclone ZAZU (GDACS, JTWC, MET Fiji, MET Tonga) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 December 2020)
- Tropical cyclone ZAZU crossed Vava'u Island (northern Tonga) on 14 December and continued moving southeastward. On 15 December at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 16 km south of Neiafu Town (Vava'u Island) with maximum sustained wind of 93 km/h.
- ZAZU is forecast to move south-east over the South Pacific Ocean passing approximately 215 km south of Niue on 16 December, and it will dissipate on 17 December.
- Heavy rain, strong wind and gale warnings are in effect over Vava'u, Ha'apai, Tongatapu, Niuas and 'Eua. A gale warning is still in force over Niue.