Tonga National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) Situation report #9 - 22 January 2022

Highlights

The Logistics & Coordination Cluster (NEMO, MEIDECC and First Responders) continues to conduct clearing efforts and coordinate relief distribution of affected communities, with non-government organisation (NGO) support.

Coordinating the evacuation of Mango Island residents to Tongatapu, arrival time in Tongatapu is to be determined.

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster has: established direct contact with Vava’u and the NEOC. Communication is available with Niua Toputapu (NTT), Niua Fo’ou (NF) though intermittent.

Continue to work on restoring cable connection.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) logged an update from Ongo Niuas on 21 Jan 2022 for the first time since the HTHH eruption – tsunami disaster.

Niua Toputapu residents received warning from family across Tonga and evacuated to high grounds. These residents remain at the evacuation centre and have not returned to their homes.

Health, Nutrition and Water, Sanitation & Hygiene Cluster (HNWASH) Cluster have: sprayed Popua, Patangata, Kanokupolu, ‘Ahau for vector control and decontamination,

Tested village tap water and private households rainwater tanks, and o Chlorinating village ground water, for safety purposes.

International humanitarian relief supplies arrived in Tonga from Australia, China and New Zealand, with Japan’s supplies due to arrive by plane today. Usual COVID19 restrictions apply to continue to keep Tongans COVID19 safe.

Two flights arrived yesterday from Australia and New Zealand.

Mainstreaming of Rural Development Initiative (MORDI) Tonga is providing support to transfer water supplies from the HMNZS Aotearoa. The vessel has commenced producing water from port.

HMNZS Wellington is in ‘Eua currently and will return to Tongatapu on Monday 24 Jan 2022, with SH-2GI Seasprite helicopter to commence work in Tongatapu.

The Economic & Social Recovery Cluster, led by the Ministry of Finance, provided immediate financial support to174 households that were deemed completely and severely damaged in Tongatapu.

Safety & Protection Cluster has: established a counselling telephone line through the Council of Churches for all to access, if needed.

Distributed 430 food packages to persons with disabilities (Tongatapu 1, Tongatapu 4 and Tongatapu 5).