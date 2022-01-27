Tonga National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) Situation report #7 - 20 January 2022

Highlights

The tsunami warning for HTHH volcanic eruption on 15 Jan 2022 was cancelled on 17 Jan 2022 at 10am.

Interisland and international communication (inc. internet) remains non-operational; Repair equipment for the cable is anticipated to arrive in Tonga this weekend, to support reinstallation efforts

Current priority requests from the affected and impacted communities remain as clean drinking water, fuel, food

Depleted stocks: fuel stocks in Ha’apai, fuel stocks available until Sunday in Vava’u, clean drinking water in ‘Eua.

Ha’apai: Otu’omu’omu’a: 62 evacuated from Mango to Nomuka. One person medevacked from Nomuka to Nuku’alofa today.

Pangai, damages along coastal areas from Pangai to Hihifo.

Boat departing today at 12pm and will contact Nuku;alofa to advise of arrival time.

Priorities for Government of Tonga currently is: (1) cleaning up of Kanokupolu (2) clearing runway (3) water distribution and testing for safety (4) support to Ha’apai.

International humanitarian support from: NZ Government with the provision of water for distribution on HMNZS Aotearoa (up to 70,000L/day and diving surveyors & a helicopter to chart changes from sea and ports on HMNZS Wellington.

Chinese Embassy for food packs for relief distribution

NEOC received 110 calls, with 21 of these urgent, in the last 24 hours.

To date, there have been 18 calls from persons with disability & elderly reporting lack of access to tap water. These concerns and requests have been resolved, as a matter of priority