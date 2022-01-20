Tonga
Tonga National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) Situation report #6 - 19 January 2022
Highlights
• The tsunami warning for HTHI-I volcanic eruption on 15 Jan 2022 was cancelled on 17 Jan 2022 at 10am.
• Interisland and international communication (inc. internet) remains non-operational.
• Current priority requests from the affected and impacted communities:
o Clean drinking water
o Fuel — diesel
o Food
• Affected population approx. 84,776 (84% of population, Tongatapu, Ha'apai, 'Eua); Impacted population —approx. 99,059 (99% Tongatapu, Ha'apai, 'Eua, Vava'u)I
• Ha'apai advised as at 10am 19 Jan 2022 — Ha'apai has no fuel.
• Ha'apai's Emergency Operations Centre reported from immediate situation overview:
o 16 households (from Pangai to Houma Totha) severely damaged,
o Government buildings severely damaged (Governor's office, Ministry of Police building, Ministry of Justice),
o Foreshore from Holopeka to Pangai severely damaged,
o Urgent request for clean drinking water.
o Fonoi — 85 people directly affected (as per , 162 households directly affected
o Mango — 36 people' directly affected, 124 households directly affected
• 'Eua Emergency Operations Centre reported from immediate situation overview:
o Drinking water is out of stock at shops,
o Limited fuel available, will affect power supply
• Relief distribution continuing based on requests to National Emergency Operations Centre
• NEMO water relief distributions to date: 14,959 litres of water
• NEOC received 46 calls, with 24 of these urgent, in the last 24 hours.