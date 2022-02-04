Tonga
Tonga National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) Situation report #14 - 3 February 2022
Attachments
This situation report released by the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) is to inform operational partners on current situation of the secondary effects of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai (HTHH) Volcanic eruption. This Situation report (Sitrep) covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.
Highlights
Tonga is currently under a State of Emergency for the HTHH volcanic eruption and Tonga Tsunami (HTHH disaster) until 13 February 2022 and a State of Emergency, since March 2020, for COVID19.
The Honourable PM Hu’akavameiliku with the Minister of Health and the CEO for Health announced that there were two postive COVID 19 cases in Tonga on Tues 1 Feb 2022.
This is the first time that Tonga has recorded COVID19 cases in the community. The first COVID19 case in Tonga in November 2021 was in managed isolated quarantine.
The Kingdom of Tonga will enter a lockdown in response to controlling and containing the spread of community transmissions from 6pm Wednesday 2 February 2022.
The National COVID19 Lockdown Restriction Directions is effective from 6pm Wed 2 Feb 2022 and will be reviewed every 48 hours.
The night time curfew is from 6pm to 6am; with all persons required to isolate at their homes.
The National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) in response to the lockdown, paused operations in the supply chain of the relief distribution temporarily.
The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) received 340 calls on Wed 2 Feb 2022. The top 3 requests are for (1) water (individual families) (2) exemption permits, and (3) masks.
Top complaints received: (1) not received distribution (2) distribution not fairly done.
NEMO continues to review complaints and address these on a daily basis.
To date, NEMO has distributed 444,392 litres of water to affected communities.