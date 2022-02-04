Tonga National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) Situation report #14 - 3 February 2022

This situation report released by the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) is to inform operational partners on current situation of the secondary effects of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai (HTHH) Volcanic eruption. This Situation report (Sitrep) covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.

Highlights

Tonga is currently under a State of Emergency for the HTHH volcanic eruption and Tonga Tsunami (HTHH disaster) until 13 February 2022 and a State of Emergency, since March 2020, for COVID19.