Tonga National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) Situation report #12 - 29 January 2022

This situation report released by the National Emergency Management Office (NEMO) is to inform operational partners on current situation of the secondary effects of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai (HTHH) Volcanic eruption. This Situation report (Sitrep) covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.

Highlights

The HTHH volcanic eruption followed by the tsunami warning triggered an immediate evacuation of communities on 15th January 2022, particularly coastal communities.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) was activated on Fri 14th Jan 2022, due to a tsunami marine warning issued by Tonga Meteorological Services (Tonga Met).

Tonga is under a State of Emergency for the HTHH volcanic eruption triggering tsunami waves, in addition to the State of Public Health Emergency (for the COVID19 global pandemic).

Communities sought safety during the tsunami and further volcanic eruptions on the night of the 15th January 2022 at evacuation centres (church halls, community halls).

Relief distribution continues to affected communities in Tongatapu, Ha’apai and ‘Eua – water, hygiene kits, food, tents and tarpaulin, kitchen kits, dignity kits.

The National Emergency Operations Centre continues to coordinate relief efforts while also ensuring data and information is continuously collected to assist with next stages of planning.

Tonga is currently under a State of Emergency for the HTHH volcanic eruption and Tonga Tsunami until 13 February 2022 and a State of Emergency, since March 2020, for COVID19.

The curfew remains from 12am to 5am daily.

The Logistics and Coordination cluster continue to provide support to the affected communities with the prepositioned stock and relief supplies.

Targeted relief distributions were also delivered to Manuka, Talafo’ou, Navutoka, and Kolonga in Tongatapu and to ‘Eua and Ha’apai in response to needs with the support of the Town Officer.

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) received 196 calls on Thurs 27 Jan to Sat 29 Jan 2022. The top 3 requests were for (1) water (2) water blasters, (3) relief items.

Top 3 complaints received: (1) not involved in IDA (2) not received distribution (3) distribution not fairly done.