30 Oct 2019

Tonga - Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, Tonga Government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 October 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original
  • The government of Tonga has declared a measles outbreak after a rugby players contracted the disease during a trip to New Zealand. 6 players have since tested positive to the disease following laboratory tests.
  • As of 28 October, 107 confirmed or suspected measles cases have been identified in Tonga. Clinicians have reported mild symptoms in those that have contracted the disease. A measles response protocol and case investigation form has been completed.
  • A Tongan language factsheet on measles has also been distributed at national level.

