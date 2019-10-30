Tonga - Measles outbreak (DG ECHO, Tonga Government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 30 Oct 2019
- The government of Tonga has declared a measles outbreak after a rugby players contracted the disease during a trip to New Zealand. 6 players have since tested positive to the disease following laboratory tests.
- As of 28 October, 107 confirmed or suspected measles cases have been identified in Tonga. Clinicians have reported mild symptoms in those that have contracted the disease. A measles response protocol and case investigation form has been completed.
- A Tongan language factsheet on measles has also been distributed at national level.