16 Nov 2019

Tonga Measles Outbreak 2019 - Situation Report #5

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 13 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (669.38 KB)

1. Summary of Situation

Background

An outbreak of measles in Tonga occurred following the return of a squad of Tongan rugby players from New Zealand where one player had developed the illness. A further 12 players developed measles on their return to Tonga. Samples from 6 of these cases were laboratory-confirmed as measles. The outbreak has involved mainly teenagers from schools on Tongatapu as well as students from Vava’u High School. Cases are epidemiologically linked to the initial imported cases. The Ministry of Health Epidemic Task Force has been convened which is comprised of public health physicians and staff, clinicians, pharmacy and laboratory representatives to advise on the management of the outbreak.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.