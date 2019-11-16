Tonga Measles Outbreak 2019 - Situation Report #5

1. Summary of Situation

Background

An outbreak of measles in Tonga occurred following the return of a squad of Tongan rugby players from New Zealand where one player had developed the illness. A further 12 players developed measles on their return to Tonga. Samples from 6 of these cases were laboratory-confirmed as measles. The outbreak has involved mainly teenagers from schools on Tongatapu as well as students from Vava’u High School. Cases are epidemiologically linked to the initial imported cases. The Ministry of Health Epidemic Task Force has been convened which is comprised of public health physicians and staff, clinicians, pharmacy and laboratory representatives to advise on the management of the outbreak.