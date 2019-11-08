Tonga Measles Outbreak 2019 - Situation Report #4

1. Summary of Situation

Background

An outbreak of measles in Tonga occurred following the return of a squad of Tongan rugby players from New Zealand where one player had developed the illness. A further 12 players developed measles on their return to Tonga. Samples from 6 of these cases were laboratory confirmed as measles. The outbreak has involved mainly teenagers from schools on Tongatapu as well as students from Vava͛u High SĐhool. Cases are epidemiologically linked to the initial imported cases. The Ministry of Health Epidemic Task Force has been convened comprising public health, clinician and laboratory representatives to advice on the management of the outbreak.

Note: Refer to earlier SITREPS for further detail of the initial cases and response.

2. Current Situation

As at 5th November, 177 cases of confirmed or suspected measles have been identified in Tonga. Clinicians have reported that most cases are experiencing a mild illness.

The attached charts outline the results of analysis of current case information. The epidemic curve reflects a propagated outbreak matching the incubation period for measles (Figure 1). Figure 1 demonstrates the cases in Vava͛u high sĐhool studeŶts (in red) stemming from measles in two of the returned rugby players. Figure 2 demonstrates that while males predominate, consistent with the transmission of disease through the boys schools, females have contracted measles as the outbreak has gone on. Four cases have been reported in infants less than 12 month of age, one case in a two-year old child and two cases in children 5-9 years of age (Figure 3). Predominate symptoms include rash (98% of cases) and fever (82% of cases) (Figure 4). Cases in females have occurred mainly in the 15-19 age group followed by the 10-14 age group as for the males (Figure 5). Identifying vaccination history for cases has proved challenging. Of 177 cases, vaccination history has been found for 63 cases. Of these 63 cases, 43 (73%) have a two-dose history with MR vaccine and the remainder have a one dose history. The remaining cases are awaiting verification of vaccination histories.

There is currently no evidence to suggest that new lines of transmission have occurred.

Key events/ issues since last SITREP