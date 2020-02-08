Tonga Measles Outbreak 2019-20 - Situation Report #17

1. Summary of Situation

Background

The outbreak of measles in Tonga began in early October 2019, following the return of a national youth team of Tongan rugby players from New Zealand. The index case developed measles while in New Zealand. Subsequently, a further 12 teammates developed laboratory-confirmed measles. The early outbreak involved mainly teenagers from associated schools on Tongatapu and Vava’u Islands. Since the initial two waves of the outbreak, cases were widely reported in all age groups but are now declining.

An inter-disciplinary Ministry of Health Epidemic Task Force (ETF) meets weekly to advise on management of the outbreak. In addition to routine outbreak response activities, a time-limited vaccination program targeting secondary school students and 6-11 months infants was conducted between October and December 2019. Additional immunization activities have been conducted in January and February to target the 1-9 year olds.

Note: Refer to earlier SITREPS for further detail of the initial cases and response.

2. Current Situation