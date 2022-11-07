Tonga: Hunga Tonga - Hunga Ha'apai Volcano ETC Situation Report #13: Reporting period: October 2022

Highlights

• The emergency.lu VSAT connectivity terminals in Ha’apai and Vava’u are now updated and restored to full capacity for use by government responders operating in the Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) on both islands.

• As part of the mission to restore the VSAT terminals, two government staff were trained in deploying and commissioning satellite connectivity systems to maintain the services on Ha’apai and Vava’u.

• The ICT Capacity Assessment (ICA) has been completed and will inform next steps for telecommunications preparedness in Tonga.

Situation overview

Tonga has fully re-opened its borders. Pre-departure and arrival COVID-19 testing is no longer required. The state of emergency as it relates to COVID-19 and most restrictions have been lifted.

Domestic air travel in Tonga remains tentative and subject to passenger demand. Daily flights operate to the island groups of Vava’u and Ha’apai. Flights to the Niuafo'ou island group are scheduled once a month and flights to the Niuatoputapu island group are scheduled twice a month.