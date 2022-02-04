Tonga: Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai Volcanic Eruption Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 04 February 2022)

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, about 30 kilometers southeast of Tonga's Fonuafo'ou island, first erupted on Friday 14 January and a second time on Saturday 15 January around 5:26 p.m. local time. The eruptions sent a plume of ash, gas and steam 20 kilometers into the air and created a tsunami across the Pacific Ocean, with waves up to 15 meters high. Nuku’alofa, Tonga’s capital, was covered with a five to ten centimetre-thick layer of volcanic ash and dust.

The eruption was likely one of the biggest recorded anywhere in the past 30 years. The Government of Tonga issued a State of Emergency commencing from 16 January to 13 February 2022.

Initial damage assessments and humanitarian response were hindered by a plume of ash blanketing the islands, and the island country’s connection to the global internet, an undersea cable, was severed, stopping all communication, which still remains an acute challenge.

Tonga has been under a State of Public Health Emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic. It has maintained strict border restrictions since March 2020. The Tongan authorities reported the country’s first community transmission of COVID-19 on 1 February, triggering a nationwide snap 48 hours lockdown effective 2 February, 6 p.m. local time. COVID testing and close contact tracing revealed a further five more positive cases.