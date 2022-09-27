Tonga: Humanitarian Coordination Structure (As of 25 May 2022)

The Emergency Management Act 2007 describes the national framework, structures and committees, and functions and responsibilities of those responding to disaster. It also mandates the National Emergency Management Plan which operationalises the legislative framework via disaster risk reduction and emergency management systems and processes. The National Disaster Council is at the strategic level and oversees three national committees: the National Emergency Management Committee, the National Emergency Operations Committee, and the National Emergency Recovery Committee; all chaired by the Minister of Works. Tonga endorsed the cluster system in 2014. Its first activation came in 2018 when Tropical Cyclone Gita made landfall in Tonga.

