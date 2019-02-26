26 Feb 2019

Tonga, Fiji - Tropical Cylone Sixteen (GDACS, JTWC, MEIDECC, FMS) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Feb 2019 View Original
  • A new Tropical Cyclone named SIXTEEN formed in the Southwest Pacific Ocean on 25 February and started moving south towards Tonga islands. On 26 February at 0.00, its centre was located approximately 75 km north of Niuas (Tonga), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.
  • Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast to continue strengthening as it moves south, passing close to Niuas and further moving between Lau and Lomaiviti archipelagoes (Fiji) and Ha'aapai and Tongatapu islands (Tonga). Heavy rain, strong wind and storm surge is forecast for these islands.
  • Tonga Meteorological Service (MEIDECC) has issued heavy rain warning and flash flood advisories for Niuas, Vava'u and Ha'apai islands, while strong wind warning remains in force for Lau and Lomaiviti archipelagoes (Fiji).

