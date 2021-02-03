Tonga Earthquake Monthly Bulletin – January 2021

**TONGA SEISMIC BULLETIN **

This Bulletin is issued by the Tonga Geological Services to inform the Public of Earthquakes that occurred within Tonga between 13.00°S – 26.00°S latitudes and 170.00°W – 178.00°W longitudesfromst – 31st January 2021.

Earthquakes:

A total of 35 earthquakes occurred within Tonga in the month of January.

These are earthquakes with magnitudes which are greater than or equal to four. Earthquakes with magnitudes less than 4 are insignificant and are likely to not cause any damages at the Earth’s surface.

12 were shallow-focus earthquakes with an average magnitude of 4.7, 8 were intermediatefocus earthquakes with 4.6 average magnitude and 16 were deep-focus earthquakes with 4.4 average magnitude

The highest magnitude for earthquakes in January was 5.2 and the lowest was 4.1.

There was no felt event reported for this month.