Tonga
Tonga Earthquake Monthly Bulletin – January 2021
Attachments
**TONGA SEISMIC BULLETIN **
This Bulletin is issued by the Tonga Geological Services to inform the Public of Earthquakes that occurred within Tonga between 13.00°S – 26.00°S latitudes and 170.00°W – 178.00°W longitudesfromst – 31st January 2021.
Earthquakes:
A total of 35 earthquakes occurred within Tonga in the month of January.
These are earthquakes with magnitudes which are greater than or equal to four. Earthquakes with magnitudes less than 4 are insignificant and are likely to not cause any damages at the Earth’s surface.
12 were shallow-focus earthquakes with an average magnitude of 4.7, 8 were intermediatefocus earthquakes with 4.6 average magnitude and 16 were deep-focus earthquakes with 4.4 average magnitude
The highest magnitude for earthquakes in January was 5.2 and the lowest was 4.1.
There was no felt event reported for this month.
The spatial distribution of the epicentres of the earthquakes for January were random throughout Tongan water, as shown in Figure 2, with various magnitudes from 4.1 – 5.2. Figure 3 compares the earthquake distribution of January to previous months. Based on the maps, the deep earthquakes are located on the Western side of Tonga while the shallow earthquakes on the East. This indicates that the stress experienced by faults of these earthquakes is directly related to the subduction zone.