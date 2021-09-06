Tonga Earthquake Monthly Bulletin – August 2021

TONGA SEISMIC BULLETIN

This Bulletin is issued by the Tonga Geological Services to inform the public of earthquakes that occurred within Tonga between 13.00°S – 26.00°S latitudes and 170.00°W – 178.00°W longitudesfromst – 31st August 2021.

Earthquakes:

A total of 42 earthquakes occurred within Tonga in the month of August.

These are felt earthquakes and earthquakes that were not felt but has magnitudes which are greater than or equal to four.