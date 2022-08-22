Tonga clashes: Flash Update No. 2 (As of 22 August 2022)

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ The escalation in tensions and conflict in Tonga resulted in thousands of people displacing across several areas between Malakal and Tonga. In Upper Nile State, as of 21 August 2022, rapid assessments estimate that 2,000 people fled from Tonga to Agunjuok; over 3,000 people fled to Abujop; a further 2,000 people arrived to Adidyang (25 km from Malakal /40 minutes by boat). In Malakal, 298 people arrived at the Protection of Civilians (PoC) site.

▪ In Jonglei State, it is estimated that over 3,300 people from New Fangak have moved to Old Fangak. In Unity State, 130 people arrived in Wunkur, Ruweng Administrative Area. In the Abyei Administrative Area, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) reported the arrival of 266 people displaced from Tonga to Abu Quassa.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Humanitarian overview

From 14 to 15 August, heavy fighting was reported between armed factions in Tonga town and neighbouring areas in Panyikang County, Upper Nile State. Fighting extended to Pakwa on 19 August. At least 2,000 people were reported displaced to Agunjuok, near Malakal town. At least 298 people arrived at the Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site between 15 and 21 August, seeking safety. Additional people are reportedly moving towards Malakal town due to insecurity in Tonga and Pakwa. Reports have indicated that some residents in Tonga are fleeing towards Fakwar in Atar Payam, Fangak County, in Jonglei State. In Jonglei State, over 3,300 people from New Fangak moved to Old Fangak. In Unity State, 130 people arrived in Wunkur, Ruweng Administrative Area. In the Abyei Administrative Area, UNISFA reported the arrival of 266 people displaced from Tonga to Abu Quassa on their way to Al Leri Refugee Camp.

People fled to Pakwa and Agunjuok from Tonga. With the extension of the violence on 19 August, people began to flee from Pakwa to Agunjuok. Reports indicate that people are moving with limited assets and in unknown numbers. Civilians, predominantly the elderly, women and children, have fled Diel and New Fangak leaving their belongings behind.

The situation is very dynamic. Some people are moving from location to location, and numbers are estimates based on reports and will change as the situation evolves.