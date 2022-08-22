Tonga clashes: Flash Update No. 1 (As of 19 August 2022 at 14:00 hrs)

This update is produced by OCHA South Sudan in collaboration with humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

▪ Heavy fighting between armed factions in Tonga town and neighbouring areas in Panyikang County, Upper Nile State, between 14 and 15 August, impacted the civilian community. As of 19 August, fighting extended further east to Pakwa and south into Fangak, Jonglei. An estimated 27,000 people reported displaced to Agunjuok, near Malakal town.

▪ More people are reportedly fleeing to locations in Fangak County in Jonglei State.

▪ As of 19 August, clashes in Diel town in Atar Boma in Pigi County, north of New Fangak, triggered further displacements.

▪ Humanitarians are mobilizing to respond to the affected people.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

From 14 to 15 August, heavy fighting was reported between armed factions in Tonga town and neighbouring areas in Panyikang County, Upper Nile State. Fighting extended to Pakwa on 19 August. An estimated 27,000 people have been reported displaced to Agunjuok, near Malakal town. More than 100 people arrived to the Malakal Protection of Civilians (PoC) site between 15 and 19 August, seeking safety. Additional people are reportedly moving towards Malakal town due to the volatile security situation in Tonga and Pakwa. Reports have indicated that some residents in Tonga are fleeing towards Fakwar in Atar Payam, Fangak County in Jonglei State.

People fled to Pakwa and Agunjuok from Tonga. With the extension of the violence on 19 August, people began to flee from Pakwa to Agunjuok. Reports indicate that people are moving with limited assets and in unknown numbers.

As of 19 August, clashes are ongoing in Diel town in Atar Boma, Pigi County, north of New Fangak. Civilians, predominantly the elderly, women and children, are fleeing Diel and New Fangak leaving their belongings behind. It is expected that some civilians may also attempt to cross to Old Fangak using local canoes.

Humanitarian situation

Humanitarian organizations are liaising with local authorities to verify the number of displaced people and are preparing to respond if the security situation permits. Due to the fighting and tense security situation, on 15 August, seven NGOs relocated from Tonga town to Malakal town.

On 17 August, an NGO reported that they had lost contact with their contracted boat carrying agricultural inputs in Tonga.

The agricultural inputs were for distribution to people in Tonga and neighbouring areas. Efforts to reach the boat captain were not successful.

From Malakal, an OCHA-led inter-cluster assessment team travelled to Abujob, where people have gathered, by boat with some emergency, health, nutrition, and WASH supplies. They will undertake a rapid assessment of people’s needs and respond as possible within one day. An advanced team from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) is preceding the humanitarian mission to monitor security.

Humanitarian partners are mobilizing supplies in Malakal and preparing the response. A humanitarian response in Agunjuok poses significant challenges because of river transport costs and the partners’ lack of funding to cover the transport expenses. Ongoing fighting in the area will hinder the response.

Humanitarian partners are working with the authorities in Malakal to identify possible sites for new arrivals, as the PoC has reached full capacity. With OCHA, the Governor and County Commissioner for Panyinkang are attempting to identify locations to host new arrivals. Following their decision, humanitarians will undertake an assessment of the sites.