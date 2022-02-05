Tonga, Asia Pacific | Volcano and Tsunami - Emergency Appeal №: MDRTO002 - Operational Strategy (21 January 2022 - 21 January 2024)

DESCRIPTION OF THE EVENT

On 20 December 2021, an eruption was observed at Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai, two sister volcanic islands in an uninhabited area approximately 65 km north of Nuku’alofa, Tonga’s capital. There was further volcanic activity on 14 January, resulting in tsunami waves of 30cm. These initial eruptions in 2021 gave little warning of the unimaginable eruption that would occur in the coming weeks.

An eruption of historic proportion occurred at 17:20 on 15 January 2022 and sent ash more than 20km into the air in a 5km plume. The eruption triggered an unprecedented Pacific-wide Tsunami, with waves causing damage and casualties as far away as Chile and Peru. Locally, the subsequent tsunami waves of up to 15m struck the west coasts of Tongatapu, 'Eua and Ha'apai, and it is estimated that waves of 1.5-2m reached the capital, Nuku’alofa. Ash cover was reported to be 1-2cm by the following morning, and subsequently reached up to 4-5cm in some areas. The ash cloud grew on Sunday, 16 January 2022, but subsequently dissipated. The underwater volcano eruption is believed to be the largest volcanic event in the past 30 years.

On 18 January, the Prime Minister of Tonga declared a state of emergency effective from 16 January. Both the Tongan Government and the Tonga Red Cross (TRCS) have requested international assistance. As of 28 January 2022, only three deaths have been officially recorded in Tonga, though authorities still anticipate this number could rise as better contact is established with the lowlying atolls.

A very high percentage of Tongans have been impacted by the airborne ash, with a smaller percentage suffering breathing difficulties as a result

Two undersea internet cables were damaged, disrupting international and domestic communications. It is reported that the damage may take one month to repair. Satellite phones were initially not operational, due to the thick ash cloud. Limited satellite phone communication was re-established around 72 hours after the eruption. The cell phone network, which is dependent on the power supply, was initially unstable, but has subsequently been restored in Nuku’alofa. Despite the restoration of basic communications, it is still very difficult to have in-depth conversations to hear in detail about damage or concrete plans of action. Phones are currently operating like radio handsets and there are limited internet options with two VSAT locations in operation, servicing the entire operation and international coordination efforts.

New Zealand Defence Force and Australian Defence Force surveillance flights on 17 January showed significant damage to houses, roads, water tanks and other infrastructure on the west coast of Tongatapu, the Ha’apai island group and the west coast of ‘Eua.

As soon as it was safe after the eruption, the Tongan Government sent a naval ship on a reconnaissance mission to outer islands in the Ha'apai group, accompanied by Red Cross volunteers with essential supplies such as tents, drinking water and hygiene kits. The round trip to the islands usually takes a week from Tongatapu. The assessment team found devastating scenes of destruction, with all infrastructure and housing on three out of four islands completely destroyed.

The Fuaʻamotu international airport was initially closed but reopened on 20 January once ash had been manually cleared from the runway. Markets on Tongatapu are operating. School infrastructure has been impacted, but the level of damage is still unknown.