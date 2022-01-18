Tonga and Pacific Ocean - Volcanic eruption and tsunami, update (DG ECHO, GDACS, Copernicus EMS, UN, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 18 January 2022)

The number of casualties is increasing, following the tsunami triggered by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai eruption on 15 January.

Tsunami waves, that affected several countries in the Pacific Ocean, were also recorded at gauge points across the Atlantic coast of Morocco and in the Western Mediterranean, including Toulon (southern France), Carloforte (Sardinia), Palermo (Sicily), and Marsaxlokk (Malta), with the amplitudes of less than 15 cm.

According to the UN, in Tonga, two people are still missing and widespread damage has been detected across the country, especially in the main island Tongatapu. In Peru, two other people died and in Japan, national authorities reported several evacuations and two injured people.

On 18 January, the Union Civil Protection Mechanism was activated following a request from Tonga for managing the volcano eruption and tsunami consequences.