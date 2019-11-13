13 Nov 2019

Temporary Closure of all Government Primary Schools of Tonga

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original

The Ministry of Education and Training, in conjunction with the Ministry of Health, would like to announce a temporary closure of ALL government primary schools from Thursday 14th Nov to Monday 25th November 2019. The closure of all primary schools is to further contain the outbreak of measles, which is more likely to happen when children are gathering together in large numbers, as in schools. The primary schools will resume from 25th November to enable them to provide students’ academic reports and conduct their prize giving ceremonies. The closure date can be extended pending advice from Ministry of Health.

The high schools will continue to operate as the Ministry of Health vaccinate the students starting from Form 1 to Form 4 and continuing to Form 5 to 7 when their exams are completed by Monday 18th November.

The Non-government schools were consulted and have been informed of the Government’s intent, and supported the measures recommended by Ministry of Health and will issue their own communication folio for their schools.

“We support the recommendations from the Ministry of Health to take precautionary measures to minimize the spread of measles amongst our students. Whilst the parents, teachers and the public should not be unduly alarmed, we urge you all to treat these measures with a degree of seriousness. We ask you to support us in our efforts to contain this measles outbreak, given that there have been fatal incidences in our neighbouring countries. I thank the Ministry of Health and Education for their collaborative initiative to address this measles outbreak and I persuade the public to support these mitigating measures”, said the Minister of Education and Training, Hon Siaosi Sovaleni.

Parents are advised to keep their children at home during this temporary closure of schools to limit their contact with other children who may be infected. During this temporary closure students are asked not to return to the outer islands yet as they may spread this measles outbreak.

Both ministries look forward to working with the Public to halt and contain this measles outbreak.

For further enquiries due to school management issues should be directed to the Ministry of Education and Training on phone 23511

For health concerns, please contact the Ministry of Health: Dr Joseph Takai Phone: 8880495 or 7709537 and Dr Louise Fonua Phone: 7779822.

ENDS

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.