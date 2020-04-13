TC Harold Situation Report #3

This situation report has been released by National Emergency Management Office to update and inform its partners and stakeholders on the impact of TC Harold in Tonga and the Response.

Event Highlights

7 April- FTCWC was activated to provide ‘Tropical Cyclone Advisory’ to trigger the preparedness and response.

8 April, 2020- Government of Tonga declared ‘State of Emergency’ for the preparedness and response to TC Harold.

9 April- TC Harold entered Tongan water around 1am in the morning; impacted Tonga, mainly Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Ha’apai. NEMO mobilized Initial Damage Assessment (IDA) team to the field.

No loss of life reported. Damages to some households in Tongatapu and ‘Eua. Storm/sea surge combined with high tide inundated coastal areas in Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Ha’apai. There are some major damages to public infrastructure in coastal areas, especially to the Wharf and roads around the coastal sides in Tongatapu, ‘Eua and Ha’apai.

HMAF and Tonga Police mobilized to clear the road blockade from fallen trees, fallen archway, debris and other materials deposited by cyclone on main roads.

9 April, 7pm- NEMC meeting called to discuss the impact of TC Harold to Tonga and plan for the response.

11 April, 9am- Joint NEMC and National Task Force meeting was called to discuss COVID19 and TC Harold Response

11 April, 2pm- Development Partners meeting was called to update on impact and plan for response