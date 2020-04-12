TC Harold Situation Report #1

This situation report has been released by National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) to update and inform its partners and stakeholders on the impact of TC Harold in Tonga and the Response.

Highlights

• 6 April- The Fua’amotu Tropical Cyclone Warning Center (FTCWC) issued first advisory on severe Tropical Cyclone Harold TC Harold • 7 April- FTCWC was activated to provide ‘Tropical Cyclone Advisory’ in regular basis to trigger the preparedness and response.

• 7 April- The NEMC meeting was called to prepare the recommendation to the Cabinet to accommodate the situation developed due to TC Harold.

• 8 April, 2020- Government of Tonga declared ‘State of Emergency’ for the preparedness and response to TC Harold.

• 9 April, 1 am- TC Harold entered Tongan water around 1am in the morning • 9 April- TC Harold impacted whole of Tonga. No loss of life reported. Damages to some households in Tongatapu and ‘Eua. Storm/sea surge combined with high tide inundated coastal areas across the Tonga. Initial Assessment team have been mobilized in Tongatapu, ‘Eua, Ha’apai and Vava’u.

• 9 April 5pm- FTCWC circulated deactivation notice as Tonga is out of any immediate risk by 1am tomorrow morning.