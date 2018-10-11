11 Oct 2018

Strengthening community resilience to climate and DRR through women’s community governance structures

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 11 Oct 2018 View Original

11th October 2018 The Climate Resilience Sector Project (CRSP) under the Department of Climate Change (MEIDECC) and Women’s Affairs Division of MIA are jointly hosting a one-day workshop for strengthening community resilience to climate and disaster risk reduction (DRR) through women’s community governance structures, at Tungi Colonade Conference Room.

In the opening remarks CEO for MEIDECC Mr. Paula Pouvalu Ma’u stated that our island nation is under threat and the most vulnerable and first responders are women.]

“We all know the most vulnerable and often the first responders in crises, the entrepreneurs of green energy, or decision makers at home are women. Women are agents of change that must equally be part of the solution towards a sustainable future.”

He noted that this is a critical gap across various sectors involved in climate action, and this workshop offers a great opportunity to collaborate and also look at how to better coordinate stakeholder’s efforts to strengthen the most vulnerable in communities in the face of climate change impacts.

Mr. Ma’u told the participants that CRSP has a key mainstreaming climate resilience in the government planning and addresses community priorities focusing on the most vulnerable sectors of the community.

CRSP Deputy Team Leader Mr. Winston Halapua said this program is important to reach out and benefit the public particularly women.

“Similar training has been conducted in the outer Islands. This is the first time we’ve been doing this workshop here in Tonga, and it is important to reach the public especially women, so they will have an idea of the government’s plans and services in disaster risk reduction.”

Workshop participants include representatives from Government’s Ministries, District and Town Officers, NGOs, various women groups and representatives from the outer islands.

The workshop is funded by the CRSP under the Department of Climate Change (MEIDECC).

ENDS

Issued by the Ministry of Meteorology, Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.