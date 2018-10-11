Strengthening community resilience to climate and DRR through women’s community governance structures

11th October 2018 The Climate Resilience Sector Project (CRSP) under the Department of Climate Change (MEIDECC) and Women’s Affairs Division of MIA are jointly hosting a one-day workshop for strengthening community resilience to climate and disaster risk reduction (DRR) through women’s community governance structures, at Tungi Colonade Conference Room.

In the opening remarks CEO for MEIDECC Mr. Paula Pouvalu Ma’u stated that our island nation is under threat and the most vulnerable and first responders are women.]

“We all know the most vulnerable and often the first responders in crises, the entrepreneurs of green energy, or decision makers at home are women. Women are agents of change that must equally be part of the solution towards a sustainable future.”

He noted that this is a critical gap across various sectors involved in climate action, and this workshop offers a great opportunity to collaborate and also look at how to better coordinate stakeholder’s efforts to strengthen the most vulnerable in communities in the face of climate change impacts.

Mr. Ma’u told the participants that CRSP has a key mainstreaming climate resilience in the government planning and addresses community priorities focusing on the most vulnerable sectors of the community.

CRSP Deputy Team Leader Mr. Winston Halapua said this program is important to reach out and benefit the public particularly women.

“Similar training has been conducted in the outer Islands. This is the first time we’ve been doing this workshop here in Tonga, and it is important to reach the public especially women, so they will have an idea of the government’s plans and services in disaster risk reduction.”

Workshop participants include representatives from Government’s Ministries, District and Town Officers, NGOs, various women groups and representatives from the outer islands.

The workshop is funded by the CRSP under the Department of Climate Change (MEIDECC).

