Statement of Solidarity - Tonga

By UN Resident Coordinator to Tonga, Sanaka Samarasinha.

Today, we mark one month to the day that our sisters and brothers in Tonga were hit by a dual disaster – the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano, and the tsunami which followed.

They now grapple with rising COVID-19 cases overwhelming their healthcare capacity, after two years of being COVID-free.

I’d like to acknowledge today, the resilience of the people of Tonga, the determination of Tonga’s leaders, and the love and support shown by the global community of Tongan and Pasifika diaspora, partners, and donors. Unity and solidarity among Tongans, the Pacific family, and the international community have enabled us to deal with a disaster of this magnitude.

It has largely been through your strength of community, strength of character, and strength of faith, that you have collectively pulled through such a difficult, tragic experience with hopeful hearts and undeniable spirit to build back better. We need this spirit now more than ever.

The United Nations family across the Pacific will continue to support Tonga’s short and long-term recovery, and will ensure that as you rebuild, no one is left behind, especially women and youth.