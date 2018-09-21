Stakeholders meet to gather views on Disaster Risk Management

21st September 2018 A one-day workshop on TC Gita Emergency Preparedness and Response after Action Review was opened this morning at Tanoa International Dateline Hotel seeking to capture stakeholders’ perspectives on Disaster Risk Management arrangements regarding preparedness, warning, response and early recovery efforts from the cyclone.

The training is facilitated by the UNDP and organized by MEIDECC’s National Emergency Management Office.

CEO for MEIDECC Mr. Paula Ma’u said, “It is with anticipation to highlight and synthesize lessons learned that would help strengthen the function, performance and efficiency of Tonga’s preparedness and timely response recovery efforts from disasters.”

He noted that TC Gita was the first time for Tonga to use the cluster system in response to any natural disasters.

“I am confident that this event will provide an opportunity to share our experiences and how we can institutionalize these lessons into strong and resilient national planning processes in our respective ministries and agencies.”

Facilitator of the workshop from UNDP Dr. Bapon Fakhruddin noted that Tonga is very vulnerable to natural disaster and TC Gita was a very complex disaster.

He emphasized that saving lives is the fundamental goals for each of the clusters and that will be achieved through collaboration.

“We need to prepare ourselves on how we can response and fully recover after a disaster.”

Upon the completion of this workshop participants are expected to come up with a work plan where they can be able to monitor and evaluate the activities carried out during TC Gita as well as recommendations to close the gaps and form up a proper plan for the next natural disaster event.