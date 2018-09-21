21 Sep 2018

Stakeholders meet to gather views on Disaster Risk Management

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original

21st September 2018 A one-day workshop on TC Gita Emergency Preparedness and Response after Action Review was opened this morning at Tanoa International Dateline Hotel seeking to capture stakeholders’ perspectives on Disaster Risk Management arrangements regarding preparedness, warning, response and early recovery efforts from the cyclone.

The training is facilitated by the UNDP and organized by MEIDECC’s National Emergency Management Office.

CEO for MEIDECC Mr. Paula Ma’u said, “It is with anticipation to highlight and synthesize lessons learned that would help strengthen the function, performance and efficiency of Tonga’s preparedness and timely response recovery efforts from disasters.”

He noted that TC Gita was the first time for Tonga to use the cluster system in response to any natural disasters.

“I am confident that this event will provide an opportunity to share our experiences and how we can institutionalize these lessons into strong and resilient national planning processes in our respective ministries and agencies.”

Facilitator of the workshop from UNDP Dr. Bapon Fakhruddin noted that Tonga is very vulnerable to natural disaster and TC Gita was a very complex disaster.

He emphasized that saving lives is the fundamental goals for each of the clusters and that will be achieved through collaboration.

“We need to prepare ourselves on how we can response and fully recover after a disaster.”

Upon the completion of this workshop participants are expected to come up with a work plan where they can be able to monitor and evaluate the activities carried out during TC Gita as well as recommendations to close the gaps and form up a proper plan for the next natural disaster event.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.