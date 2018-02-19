19 Feb 2018

Severe Tropical Cyclone Gita (TC GITA), Situation Report No 05

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 19 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (773.56 KB)

This situation report, released by the National Emergency Management Office is to inform its operational partners on the current situation of the impacts of TC Gita in Tonga. This Situation report covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.

Highlights/Issues

  • Information collated show all was affected; 1559 households are either partially damage or destroyed and expected to increase

  • Completion of first distribution of relief aid at Eua

  • Distributed relief aid supplies to central and the western part of Tongatapu

  • HNWASH cluster concerned about access to clean water, vector control, solid waste management and outbreak of dengue, diarrhoea and typhoid

  • Distributions of water packs and boxes of tin fish to all evacuatio n centers by team from MIA and MOH - TPL have had power restored to the majority of essential services in Nuku’alofa, Ma’ufanga and Fua’amotu.

  • Restoration of high voltage power a priority and critical services before restoring power to the communities.

  • TCC services are now operational in Tongatapu.

  • Digicel has 95% of their network in operation with only 2 sites still down.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.