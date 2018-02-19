Severe Tropical Cyclone Gita (TC GITA), Situation Report No 05

This situation report, released by the National Emergency Management Office is to inform its operational partners on the current situation of the impacts of TC Gita in Tonga. This Situation report covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.

Highlights/Issues

Information collated show all was affected; 1559 households are either partially damage or destroyed and expected to increase

Completion of first distribution of relief aid at Eua

Distributed relief aid supplies to central and the western part of Tongatapu

HNWASH cluster concerned about access to clean water, vector control, solid waste management and outbreak of dengue, diarrhoea and typhoid

Distributions of water packs and boxes of tin fish to all evacuatio n centers by team from MIA and MOH - TPL have had power restored to the majority of essential services in Nuku’alofa, Ma’ufanga and Fua’amotu.

Restoration of high voltage power a priority and critical services before restoring power to the communities.

TCC services are now operational in Tongatapu.