Severe Tropical Cyclone Gita (TC GITA), Situation Report No 05
This situation report, released by the National Emergency Management Office is to inform its operational partners on the current situation of the impacts of TC Gita in Tonga. This Situation report covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.
Highlights/Issues
Information collated show all was affected; 1559 households are either partially damage or destroyed and expected to increase
Completion of first distribution of relief aid at Eua
Distributed relief aid supplies to central and the western part of Tongatapu
HNWASH cluster concerned about access to clean water, vector control, solid waste management and outbreak of dengue, diarrhoea and typhoid
Distributions of water packs and boxes of tin fish to all evacuatio n centers by team from MIA and MOH - TPL have had power restored to the majority of essential services in Nuku’alofa, Ma’ufanga and Fua’amotu.
Restoration of high voltage power a priority and critical services before restoring power to the communities.
TCC services are now operational in Tongatapu.
Digicel has 95% of their network in operation with only 2 sites still down.