Severe Tropical Cyclone Gita (TC GITA), Situation Report #12
This situation report, released by the National Emergency Management Office is to inform its operational partners on the current situation of the impacts of TC Gita in Tonga. This Situation report covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.
Highlights
52,581,572.99 total amount of foreign; $17,367,283.34 of in-kind support; $23,661,051.94 cash received and $11,553,237.71 cash pledges yet to be received.
76% of power has been restored as of 8/03/2018. It is expected that it has increased from that statistic.
All clusters are now focusing on their recovery response plans; refer to cluster response plans for details.