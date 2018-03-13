13 Mar 2018

Severe Tropical Cyclone Gita (TC GITA), Situation Report #12

Report
from Government of Tonga
Published on 12 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.12 MB)

This situation report, released by the National Emergency Management Office is to inform its operational partners on the current situation of the impacts of TC Gita in Tonga. This Situation report covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.

Highlights

  • 52,581,572.99 total amount of foreign; $17,367,283.34 of in-kind support; $23,661,051.94 cash received and $11,553,237.71 cash pledges yet to be received.

  • 76% of power has been restored as of 8/03/2018. It is expected that it has increased from that statistic.

  • All clusters are now focusing on their recovery response plans; refer to cluster response plans for details.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.