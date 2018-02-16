Severe Tropical Cyclone Gita (TC GITA), Situation Report 04

This situation report, released by the National Emergency Management Office is to inform its operational partners on the current situation of the impacts of TC Gita in Tonga. This Situation report covers the period stated above. Frequency of reports will depend on availability of new information and evolving operation.

Highlights:

From Ha’apai

Reports from Ha’apai show no major damages; only minor damages to fruit trees such as breadfruits

All major services are operational in Ha’apai

Deployment of Team to ‘Eua to distribute aid supplies and to conduct damage assessment

Electricity has been restored to Popua and Bypass Road as well as major essential services in Nuku’alofa and Ma’ufanga. TPL will be working to restore power to the Palace Office and the Airport on 16/2

Relief aid distributed affected communities to Lapaha, and Tatakamotonga districts

Asbestos on Prime Minister’s Office building identified as threat and subject for urgent removal by experts

Updated number of affected families at the Tatakamotonga and Lapaha Districts to be at: partial damages – 250 and destroyed - 76

Situations Overview

Tropical Cyclone Gita was forecasted to be a “Category 5 meaning that the winds have reached 110 knots. This is around 220 and 230 km per hour winds.” The National Emergency Operational committee met 4 times to date.

National Response

A State of Emergency has been declared to the whole of Tonga by the Acting Prime Minister of Tonga; Hon. It will commence at 10:00pm on Monday 12th February 2018 and will expire at 10:00am Monday 12th March 2018 unless terminated early by the Prime Minister.

National Emergency Coordination Centre in OG Sanft Building, Nuku’alofa continues to manage and collate information from actors such as Government Representative, Police, Armed Force, Hospitals,

District and Town officers and Red Cross Representatives.

NEMO continues to provide water to the main water supply at Vaiola Hospital.