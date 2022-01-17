Secretary-General Deeply Concerned by Reports of Tsunami Ash Affecting Tonga

SG/SM/21104

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by the reports of a tsunami and ash affecting Tonga, as well as of resulting tsunami warnings that have been issued in other countries.

The United Nations offices in the Pacific are closely monitoring the situation and are on standby to provide support if requested. The Secretary-General is grateful to countries that have already offered their support.

